Convicted drug kingpin Fadwaan “Vet” Murphy and his ex-motjie Shafieka shouldn’t get long sentences, because they are good people who benefit their community and their children need them, the Western Cape High Court heard on Tuesday. The two were in court for sentencing proceedings but the matter was postponed to allow counsel to present their submissions as to what will be happening with the convicts’ kids, who are minors.

The duo will have to spend another month in the tjoekie before they learn their fate. ‘SAMARITAN’: Fadwaan “Vet” Murphy, 51. File picture Following a five-year trial, Murphy and his ex-wife were convicted in a ground-breaking judgement last week, when Acting Judge Diane Davis found that Murphy’s enterprise, Ulterior Trading Solutions, was also guilty under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (Poca). The court heard how they operated a lucrative drug packaging organisation under the guise of running a legal business, thereby profiting from illegal doings.

The tik packaging enterprise was busted on September 18, 2015, when cops caught Shafieka and two others red-handed packing drugs at a property in Grassy Park. On Tuesday, the court heard how both Murphy, 51, and Shafieka, 56, played significant roles in giving back to their communities. Murphy’s defence said his client was a good Samaritan.

“For example, when he drives past a homeless person he would make a U-turn to help them,” Vet’s attorney told the court. “Every Friday, he operates a feeding scheme for poor people, feeding 400 to 500 people. On Easter he had an Easter egg event for poor children and provided them with Easter eggs. “Now this will maybe count against him but he also had a Guy Fawkes party, providing kids with fireworks for about 10 years,” the advocate added.

He says Murphy was a father to six laaities, aged 18, 15, 13, eight, five and two years old. ‘SAMARITAN’: Fadwaan “Vet” Murphy, 51. File picture The family had a “bit of a scare” after Vet and his ex’s conviction last week, where they sukkeled to get Murphy’s medication for his various illnesses, especially his insulin. But this has been sorted out. Shafieka’s defence told the court that she has four children aged 38, 36, 17, and 15, and is ouma to three young kids which she cares for.

“She is a motherly figure in the community of Worcester. She worked in the informal sector but since the trial she found it difficult to find a job,” the advocate said. His client’s main concern is the underaged children and who would take care of them. “She plays a vital maternal role and as an offender who is a caregiver for that long term, imprisonment will not only affect her but the children and grandchildren and family as a unit.”