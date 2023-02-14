City of Cape Town Law Enforcement officers recovered a stolen vehicle minutes after it was taken.
The owner was enjoying a day at Strand Beach when his van drove past, while he still had the keys on him.
His quick reaction, and that of officers, led to the recovery of the stolen vehicle and the arrest of the two diewe.
“The officers have to be commended for their quick reaction, but at the same time, I want to encourage residents and bathers to be vigilant at all times,” JP Smith, City safety boss, said.
“A day at the beach is meant to be relaxing, but this incident proves the criminals don’t take a day off. Be aware of your surroundings even while you’re enjoying the sand and the surf.
“The vehicle owner was at the beach when he saw his vehicle pass him while the keys were in his possession.
“He immediately ran to the mobile Law Enforcement station at the beach where he was assisted by area staff and officers from the Metal Theft Unit.
“Along with the owner’s two sons, the officers set off after the vehicle which was making a beeline heading for the N2 via Broadway Road.
“The car thieves stopped when they saw the blue lights, jumped out and attempted to flee.
“They were arrested and taken to Strand police station where they were charged with the theft of a motor vehicle and being in possession of stolen property,” he adds.