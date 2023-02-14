The owner was enjoying a day at Strand Beach when his van drove past, while he still had the keys on him.

City of Cape Town Law Enforcement officers recovered a stolen vehicle minutes after it was taken.

His quick reaction, and that of officers, led to the recovery of the stolen vehicle and the arrest of the two diewe.

“The officers have to be commended for their quick reaction, but at the same time, I want to encourage residents and bathers to be vigilant at all times,” JP Smith, City safety boss, said.

“A day at the beach is meant to be relaxing, but this incident proves the criminals don’t take a day off. Be aware of your surroundings even while you’re enjoying the sand and the surf.