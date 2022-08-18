You can renew your vehicle licence on WhatsApp, thanks to a partnership between Supa Quick and online platform Disky.
To renew your vehicle licence, you can visit the Supa Quick store of your choice and scan the Disky QR code and press “send”.
You will receive a WhatsApp message and, by following the user-friendly prompts, you can then make the payment and collect your licence disk within five to 10 working days from the store.
The process takes just a few minutes and a service fee will be charged. All types of vehicle licences can be renewed, including those for motorcycles, cars, trailers and caravans.
The fee is R169.