Tributes have poured in for a 20-year-old man who was stabbed outside Las Vegas Lounge in Westridge this weekend. According to patrons, an argument broke out between a group of guys on Saturday in the parking lot of the jol which led to the fatal stabbing.

The victim, Lamour ‘Makes’ Nel, died from his injuries while being taken to a medical facility. When the Daily Voice visited his grieving family, they requested privacy and declined to comment. killzone: Nel stabbed outside Las Vegas Lounge. On Facebook, hundreds of messages of condolences went out for the Mitchells Plain ou.

Zea Samuels shared a meme with the caption: “Kisses to the sky, I got an angel up there.” Carmelita Cupido said that she struggled to accept the news: “This is so sore! I’m so sorry Makes Nel! Still sitting here hoping it’s not true …” Tauhier Oderson posted a picture of Nel, captioned: “Fly High Makes Nel.”

Las Vegas Lounge owner Celeste April said she could not comment on the stabbing as it happened outside. “What I can say is that I understand the incident was a spill over from the Gqom party that happened in Portlands Indoor Centre the same day. “As soon as we heard about the incident staff and clients contacted SAPS and medical personnel for assistance.”

Spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said Mitchells Plain police are investigating a case of murder. “Upon arrival at a nearby medical facility at around 11.30pm, they found the body of a 20-year-old male who sustained stab wounds to his body.” Swartbooi said the unknown suspects are yet to be arrested.