Tears flowed in Heideveld on Tuesday night as a popular stalltjie owner was mercilessly gunned down by skollies who were allegedly trying to extort him.

The hartseer family of Desmond Johnson, 46, says they watched in horror as he tried to say goodbye to his mother but succumbed to his injuries after being shot multiple times, allegedly for refusing to pay protection fees.

“Desmond had a stalltjie on the corner in Goudini Road for about two months now because he was trying to support his four children and five grandchildren,” says a 21-year-old relative who asked not to be named.

“Many years ago he was a drug addict, but on 1 November 2017 his wife Nazeema Lewis was killed in a shooting in Mitchells Plain and he decided to change his life.

“He started selling vegetables and spices every day and loved sitting there and drawing.”

She says on Tuesday morning, Desmond set up his stall as usual but as he prepared to go home just before 9pm, he came under attack.

“There were over 10 shots and the neighbours came to the house saying he was shot.

“We all ran to the scene and you could see he was shot in the foot, legs and back and the last bullet came out through his lungs.

“He collapsed on the doorstep of his friend’s house that he ran to escape to but the door was locked.

Desmond died outside his doorstep. Picture: Monique Duval

“The ambulance came and erected tape as they tried to save him but he was struggling to breathe.

“He shouted for his mother but as she was still walking to him, he died and never got to say goodbye.”

She says while at the scene, the family were informed that he had been extorted by the Fancy Boys gang.

“They wanted him to pay protection fees but he didn’t want to. We also found that after he was shot, they stole his money and cellphone.”

STRUCK: Bullet hole in Desmond’s sneaker. Picture: Monique Duval

Police spokesperson, Sergeant Wesley Twigg, says another man was shot in the attack but survived.

“Manenberg police are investigating cases of murder and attempted murder. The suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested.”

Community worker, Veronica Sauls, says Heideveld residents are angry as skollies had no reason to kill Desmond.She says they are all sad at the hardworking dad’s passing.

Community worker, Veronica Sauls. Picture: Monique Duval

“If you came to him and said you didn’t have money, he would say OK and help you out so long,” he says.

