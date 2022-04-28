The former head of Western Cape detectives, Major-General Jeremy Vearey, took the stand at the Cape High Court this week to testify against 20 suspected Terrible Josters gangsters.

Vearey detailed rituals, structures and recruitment processes of the 28s prison gang.

His testimony was to clarify the role of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (Poca)-related charges in the trial, reports the Weekend Argus.

Vearey was dismissed by the former National Police Commissioner Khehla Sithole last year after a disciplinary process involving posts on Facebook.

In the dock is Elton Lenting, the main accused, and 19 others.

The group gave hard stares at Vearey as he detailed the secret rituals.

They are facing more than 150 charges which includes murder, contravening Poca, corruption, theft and drug and gun possession.

The marathonh trial has been on the court roll since 2020.

Vearey testified that the process of recruiting a potential skollie involved several people such as the “investigator, captain and sergeant”, who either observe, investigate or make decisions.

Potential recruits were observed for masculine or female traits, making them a candidate for a “Soldier” or a “Wyfie”.

He said the 28s had eight rules, which included not to betray your brother, not to work with the police, and that you would sacrifice yourself under the 28s flag.

Laughter rang out in court when Vearey said a recruit would have to choose from piesangs or kerrie to decide their fate, where the curry symbolises strength.

“The potential recruit is asked what he chooses, and if he chooses banana, they say he is a child and would be a suitable candidate for a ‘Wyfie’ recruitment.

“If the recruit chooses curry, he would be considered to be chosen as a soldier.”

In the soap test, a recruit who chooses Sunlight soap is seen as more manly than the one who chooses scented soap.

He said this recruitment only took place inside prison, and that “blood must be spilled” in a public space where it could be seen by a warden, “even if it was just a nosebleed”.

