The Animal Welfare Society of SA is on the hunt for heartless varke who tortured a cat by breaking her legs and then trying to toss her into a truck in Mitchells Plain.

The injured kitty was saved by a Westridge resident on Monday.

AWS’ Allan Perrins, says: “Thankfully the refuse collection team left the injured cat lying next to the empty wheelie bins.

“As the truck started to pull away, someone shouted for them to stop and attempted to throw the injured cat into the hopper. It was at this point that her rescuer came to her aid, snatching her from the person intent on discarding her like a piece of trash.”

He says the man hitched a ride to the AWS.

Sadly, the cat had to be put down.

Anyone with information is asked to call 021 692 2626.

[email protected]