The Cape of Good Hope SPCA is offering a R5000 reward to help catch the sick vark who was caught on camera raping a goat in Dunoon.

Chief Inspector, Jaco Pieterse, says the injured animal was brought to the organisation on Sunday after the horrific discovery by its owner.

He explains the perpetrator climbed over the kraal fencing at an informal farm in Dunoon and committed various sexual acts with the female goat which is also pregnant.

“The perpetrator climbed over the kraal fencing. A description of what the footage shows is too horrific to describe. It is sadistic and cruel,” says Pieterse.

“We cannot believe that any person would engage in sexual activities with an animal, let alone in such a cruel and inhumane manner. From the footage, the man performs various sexual activities with the goat using his fingers, mouth and penis.”

He says the goat was brought to the SPCA on the same day it was reported.

“Inspector Theo Arendolf investigated the matter and brought the goat in for urgent veterinary examination and treatment.”

Pieterse says the veterinarian found tears on the vulva of the goat, indicating severe trauma. The animal is recovering well.

He adds: “We are in the process of opening a charge. We have already discussed the case with the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences division of the Milnerton SAPS.

“This is a barbaric and unlawful act. No animal or being should endure sexual assault or mistreatment.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the SPCA on 021 700 1458/9 or the police.

