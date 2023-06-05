Convicted killer and child rapist David van Boven has lodged an appeal against his most recent sentence at the Wynberg Regional Court. Less than a week after he was imprisoned for 110 years by Magistrate Adnaan Jacobs for the rape of a teenage Hanover Park girl, Van Boven is set to appeal three of the six counts he was found guilty on.

The 35-year-old, who was also sentenced by the Western Cape High Court to 81 years in the mang for the murders of 19-year-old UWC student Jesse Hess and her 85-year-old oupa Chris Lategan, is already serving five life terms but wants to appeal the additional 35-year sentence he was given for robbery and kidnapping. STRANGLED: Jesse Hess Jesse and her oupa were strangled to death during an apparent house robbery in August 2019. Van Boven, an alleged member of the 28s gang, was bust several months later after he was identified as the man who raped a 16-year-old girl in Hanover Park and held her captive.

He went on the run and was found hiding in Struisbaai. KILLED: Oupa Chris Lategan Van Boven had been on trial for the rape of the teen, over the past few months, where proceedings were held in camera. Magistrate Jacobs ruled that the murders of Jesse and oupa Chris constituted as a previous conviction and he did not regard Van Boven as a first-time offender. In addition to a sentence of three life terms for three counts of raping a minor, Van Boven was given 35 years for two counts of aggravated robbery and one count of kidnapping.