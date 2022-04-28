The notorious “Klawer killer” has been sent to Valkenberg Psychiatric Hospital after a shocking report revealed how he killed 13-year-old Jerobejin van Wyk.

Daniel Smit returned to the Klawer Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday following a lengthy postponement after he abandoned his bail application.

Jerobejin disappeared on 2 February.

According to the report from the private psychologist, Smit, 56, saw the boy and his friend stealing mangoes from a tree on his property.

REFERRAL: Valkenberg Psychiatric Hospital

Jerobejin then allegedly mocked Smit, who “being sick and tired of theft, beggars and disrespect in his community”, “lost control and chased after them”.

Smit went after the two boys in his bakkie. He ran Jerobejin over and pulled the teen into his vehicle.

The report said when Smit got home, he gave Jerobejin bread and cooldrink.

He then allegedly broke the boy’s neck and hid the corpse in a standing freezer.

HORRIBLE DEATH: Jerobejin van Wyk

Smit said that his 20-year-old daughter was in the house but did not know he had killed the child.

He claimed he gave his daughter sleeping tablets later that night so he could carry out his “pre-planned ritual”.

“He took the corpse, dismembered it and burnt his body parts in his fireplace where tar poles provided the needed temperature to burn out the body parts,” the report states.

The body parts that did not burn were thrown into a septic tank.

Jerobejin’s funeral was held a month ago after DNA results confirmed that the body parts, consisting of a lung, ear and skin found in Smit’s sewer pipes were those of the boy.

Two more charges have been added to Smit’s charge sheet and according to the National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila, more charges were likely to be added.

Smit now faces charges of murder, attempted murder, kidnapping, defeating the administration of justice and failure to report an accident to the police.

“The DNA report, two witness statements, cellphone plotting analysis and crime scene are still outstanding,” said Ntabazalila.

Angry residents arrived at court on Tuesday carrying a coffin as they called for Smit to come clean about what he did with Jerobejin’s body.

The report also revealed that although Smit is not a Satanist, he was involved in Chinese occult rituals.

The psychologist says Smit believes the occult gave him the power of control and justification for his actions.

It further claims that when he gets emotionally upset, he goes into a “trance-like state of mind”.

Ntabazalila says the state did not object to the referral to Valkenberg. The matter was postponed to 23 May.

