If you’re wondering why Statistics South Africa – the people who are currently going door to door wearing green bibs labelled Census 2022 – want to know if you own a vacuum cleaner or DVD player, statisticians say that information is useful and relevant.

Chairperson of UWC’s statistics and population studies department, Professor Nancy Stiegler, explains: “It is very important for the demographic and socio-economic analysis to understand, for instance, that single mother households do not own certain amenities, it gives precious information on households and provides the government with a wealth/poverty index.”

The census used to be conducted every five years in South Africa but according to Stats SA, now gets conducted every 10 years following international standards, reported the Weekend Argus.

Stellenbosch University economics Professor Dieter von Fintel said the questions were highly relevant, as they make it possible to compare socio-economic status or asset poverty across individuals and regions, over time.

“Knowing that people do not have a vacuum cleaner also tells us something about their poverty relative to those who do have these items. The questions are therefore also relevant in informal settlements and child households,” he said.

Stats SA Western Province’s census chief director Patrick Kelly said this year’s census had been challenging as it was the first time that digital tools were being used.

He said one of the bigger challenges faced was gaining access to housing estates and in areas that have gang activity.

Census 2022 field workers will be going door to door until March 20.

