Mitchells Plain residents say a house in Portlands is causing major health issues for the community as its dilapidated state is attracting vermin and druggies. Gloria Hugenot says the house at 21 Jamaica Way has been vacant for nearly two years.

“The family who was staying there are fighting over who owns the house after the mother or someone died two years ago, so now they are just leaving it vacant for anybody to use,” she says. “In 2018 there was a fire there that caused damage to the property next door and the same thing happened in 2020 and now again a few nights ago. “There are always fires there and the people just use it as a dumping site, they even closed off the windows and doors (with concrete).”

When the Daily Voice visited the house, the stench of urine was overpowering while neighbours said they did not know if anybody was sleeping in the building. “If you walk past then you just smell piss and dirt plus there are also rats and stuff,” says Gloria. “We tried a few times to hear if they were inside but because the windows and stuff are covered by concrete, we did not hear anything. People also come there to do drugs and stuff so we always have to be on the lookout for other types of people in the area.”