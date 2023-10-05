A Kraaifontein man has accused a car dealership of lying to him by allegedly selling him a “faulty car with tampered mileage”. Kyle Williams, 31, bought a grey 2018 Volkswagen Polo in November 2022 from BNA Motors in Parow.

“I have heard of them before, they always post things on Facebook and that was when I called one of their sales people and eventually found a car after browsing for two weeks. “I like the vehicle because it had low mileage and I thought it would be a fuel saver ,” he explained. PURCHASE: 2018 Volkswagen Polo. Kyle says upon enquiring, the salesman assured him the car had a full service history and was never in an accident.

A day after driving the vehicle off the floor, he did an inspection and saw that some of the panels seemed to be skew, the water bottle was broken, the indicator light on the passenger mirror was broken, the LED light stopped working, and one nut was missing on each tyre. “I took the vehicle back to them and they scratched the radio so badly and when I reported it to them, they said they can’t fix the radio or else they have to replace the whole unit and it will cost me R12 000,” he said. “The balancing of the vehicle was also out and the inside panel on the driver door was loose, causing a rattling sound.”

Kyle says after asking to see the previous owner’s service history, he was told to call VW himself. “I called VW and got the service history only to find the last service was done in 2020 on 75 000km – and I bought it at 52 000km! “I trusted them with my money and this is the service I got. The manager told me to trade the vehicle in for another vehicle, there was no apology or discussion.”

Kyle says all he wants is for his car to be fixed. When the Daily Voice contacted BNA Motors, manager Andrew Cornelius claims they never tampered with the kilometres, and emailed the car’s DEKRA report as proof. He claimed they purchased the car from a large vehicle trader on August 23, 2021, with a kilometre reading of 33 958km.