Enterprising skelms pretending to be security guards are now asking mense walking in Green Point for money to enter the V&A Waterfront. Atlantic Seaboard Ward Councillor Nicola Jowell says the area is being plagued by robbers who convince unsuspecting victims that they have to pay for a “permit” to access the popular tourist spot.

Jowell says: “There has been a marked increase in the number of scammers posing as well-dressed security on Beach Road (mainly in Mouille Point), scamming people who are walking towards the Waterfront. “Anything from telling people they need a permit to access the Waterfront or to access via an alternative route, which they must pay for. “There was another excellent arrest of presumed scammers by Law Enforcement after they noticed a suspicious vehicle and a chase ensued.

“The vehicle was stopped, suspects arrested and a number of items used in the scam along with the clothing was recovered.” A few weeks ago, there was another separate arrest for “security scammers”, says Jowell. V&A Waterfront spokesperson, Donald Kau, says they are not aware of these incidents: “We have not been alerted to such or received any incident reports.”

Meanwhile, police are also on the hunt for an black male who they believe is behind a spate of armed robberies on Lion’s Head, including an incident where three rangers were held at gunpoint last month. According to a facial composition sketch, the robber is between 20 and 27 years old, is 1.6m tall and slender in build. He is armed and may be dressed in a blue shirt, tracksuit pants and a peak cap.