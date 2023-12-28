The Cape of Good Hope SPCA and the V&A Waterfront are set for an explosive showdown at the Western Cape High Court tomorrow, as the animal rights organisation tries to stop the management of the popular tourist site from hosting a fireworks display on New Year’s Eve. The fireworks application in terms of the Explosives Act had been approved by SAPS.

Last week, the SPCA lodged an urgent application to interdict the Waterfront from having the fireworks display, saying the area was home to endangered, threatened and protected species that will “suffer immense harm and injuries”. This after the City of Cape Town retracted the noise pollution exemption permit it granted to the Waterfront, which is required for a fireworks display. The Waterfront has since lodged an appeal with the City, which is pending with the City Manager.

In an interview with CapeTalk on Wednesday, Waterfront chief executive David Green, said if the appeal is successful they intend on going ahead with the fireworks display. CEO Waterfront, David Green-Anel-Photographer-Tracey Adams Green told CapeTalk: “We think it is the right thing to do. If you look around the world or all the major gateway cities… They all bring in a New Years event with fireworks.” He said over the last two years, they’ve invested a lot of money experimenting with different techniques.