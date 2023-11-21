The University of the Western Cape (UWC) student who was filmed stabbing his wife has abandoned his bail application and wants to be referred for a mental assessment instead. Ntembeko Myalo was charged with the attempted murder of his wife, Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) student Sinoxolo.

The couple have two young laaities together. In the videos, a man can be seen repeatedly stabbing a woman, who tries to defend herself. A male student manages to disarm him of the two knives he had brought to the private South Point residence in Belhar, which houses CPUT students. Ntembeko Myalo was arrested for the attempted murder of his CPUT wife, Sinoxolo Myalo. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete At his first court appearance, Myalo had stitches on his head and bruises on his face after he was apparently moered.

It was also revealed that he was out on bail for a rape charge dating back to 2015. It is alleged that Myalo met the victim at the launch of a political party in East London and invited her to a get-together where the assault took place. National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila says: “Ntembeko Myalo provisionally abandoned his bail application this morning, reserving his right to apply for it at a later stage.