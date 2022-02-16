A Kuils River mom of two is frustrated by the University of the Western Cape who have refused her entry into her chosen field of study for the past 13 years.

Tarryn Scharneck said she first applied for a course in the education department in 2009 but was denied due to her inferior English mark.

But she says even after she improved it, she was still declined.

“After I got rejected in 2009, I came back in 2016 with my new English mark but they still told me I can’t get into the education department and must instead enrol for a BA (Bachelor of Arts degree) course.

“I was told that after a year, I could once again apply for the education faculty but then they said I must stay in arts because it will be better for me.

“I eventually finished the course last year and I applied for a PGCE (Post Graduate Certificate for Education) to get into the course I wanted, but I was still denied.

“Every time they deny me, I do not get a reason and it is really frustrating because I have done everything they asked me to do and all I want is to get into the course I have dreamed of.”

The 30-year-old said she would love to become a high school teacher but her efforts are in vain, while she also turned down a job in order to focus on the course, which she can’t get into.

“I have two children and I have worked at various jobs to support my family and pay my way through university.

“I had a NSFAS loan but I lost it because I failed a few subjects from having to work and have a family, so I have been through a lot to get to be where I want to be,” she says.

“When I first got into BA, I had to get my father to help me and we even had to visit the Dean at his home.

“If my marks were not good enough, then why don’t they just tell me that, instead I just get nothing,” says Tarryn.

QUERY: UWC will update Tarryn on her application. Picture: Supplied

UWC spokesperson Nashira Davids claimed they cannot comment on the details of Tarryn’s situation due to the Protection of Personal Information Act but noted students can be denied for various reasons.

“Every postgraduate selection decision is accompanied by a reason for the decision which is uploaded. There can be a number of reasons for a decline.”

However, following the Daily Voice’s query on Tuesday, Tarryn says she received a message from UWC to come on Wednesday “for an update” on her situation.

[email protected]