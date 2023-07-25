Cash-strapped consumers might unknowingly have extra kroon in their wallets. Pick n Pay has reported that more than 11 million customers have unclaimed Smart Shopper points already loaded on their card, totalling over R250 million in cash-back rewards.

The retailer issues around four billion Smart Shopper points every month for each shop, boosted through its clubs and partners. Customers earn punte every single time they swipe their card at the till, but they must register their card to spend their points. “We want to provide relief to families, and this is one of the ways we are committed to feeding the nation along with our affordable everyday prices,” said Andrew Mills, chief marketing officer at Pick n Pay.

“The Smart Shopper points that customers get from every visit to our shops accumulate and can add up to substantial amounts for customers to spend.” Customers have the freedom to choose how they want to use their points,” Mills added. “Some opt to spend them on essential items like bread or milk during these financially challenging times, while others indulge in treats like chocolates, chips, or snacks. Customers have also used their rewards to purchase cleaning and energy-saving products, which shows that the cash-back options cater to various budgets.”