The mother of a drug mert, who was shot and killed in Steenberg over the weekend, has pleaded with the youth to stay away from drugs and gangs following the news of her youngest son’s death.
Carl Green, 32, was killed while walking on Franz Square near Symphony Road on Saturday evening.
His grief-stricken mom, Sarah Green, 66, spoke to the Daily Voice on Monday where she was open about her son’s involvement in gangsterism and said she tried to get him help countless times before.
“Carl was a very stoute klong. He was involved in gangs. He was a merchant, but not a shooter,” Sarah said.
“I am telling you this because there is no point in hiding the truth, however it still hurts so much to get a call like that.”
She says on Saturday evening Carl left to go to Steenberg.
“Exactly an hour later I got a call to say we must come out to the scene because his body was lying there.”
She recalled the times when she used to ask mense for help for her son.
“I walked from door to door, I warned him, I prayed, but nothing helped Carl, I wish he had listened.”
In a separate incident that took place about an hour later, police attended a scene alongside the canal in Bach Street, Steenberg where a 47-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the chest.
Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk, says no arrests have been made yet for both shootings.