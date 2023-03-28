The mother of a drug mert, who was shot and killed in Steenberg over the weekend, has pleaded with the youth to stay away from drugs and gangs following the news of her youngest son’s death. Carl Green, 32, was killed while walking on Franz Square near Symphony Road on Saturday evening.

His grief-stricken mom, Sarah Green, 66, spoke to the Daily Voice on Monday where she was open about her son’s involvement in gangsterism and said she tried to get him help countless times before. “Carl was a very stoute klong. He was involved in gangs. He was a merchant, but not a shooter,” Sarah said. “I am telling you this because there is no point in hiding the truth, however it still hurts so much to get a call like that.”

She says on Saturday evening Carl left to go to Steenberg. SCENE: Steenberg. Picture: Leon Knipe “Exactly an hour later I got a call to say we must come out to the scene because his body was lying there.” She recalled the times when she used to ask mense for help for her son.