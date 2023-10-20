The community of Elsies River came out in their numbers on Wednesday night to protest against crime affecting their area. More than 500 mense marched to an alleged drug den after a 12-year-old girl was allegedly gang raped by four teens last week.

On Tuesday the four suspects, aged between 14 and 16, appeared in the Bishop Lavis Juvenile Court on a charge of rape. They were released on bail of R1 000 each. MARCH: More than 500 mense near an alleged Elsies drug den. Picture supplied The mother of the victim says her daughter was stopped by the teens as she was walking home from a friend, and they asked her to drop a package by another aunty in the road. The teens then allegedly dragged her into the house and took turns raping her.

After the story was published in the Daily Voice, kwaad community members decided to take their frustrations to the street, accompanied by local police. Anti-crime activist Claudine Coleridge says residents have been complaining about this specific house since 2021. MARCH: More than 500 mense near an alleged Elsies drug den. Picture supplied “That house is a pela pos, this was not the first sexual assault incident, thugs go there, schoolkids go there to get high and then they get up to whatever.

“The neighbours have also been complaining. We do not know who this house belongs to but we are sick and tired of it,” Coleridge said. “We pasted a petition on their door, demanding them to vacate, so they know that we are serious. “We also addressed the police about more houses like that and who operates in the same area. People are just tired of living in fear,” she added.