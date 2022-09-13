Eastridge residents say their laaities are asking to move out of the area after a man was killed while a 25-year-old ou and four kids were hurt during a shooting on Sunday afternoon. June Alexander says an unknown shooter opened fire at the corner of Kameel and Gazelle streets, which left a klomp mense injured and Yaseen Smith, 44, dead.

“The killer walked to a gate but then he saw the 25-year-old guy and started shooting at him, even though there were so many other people around,” Alexander explains. “The 25-year-old and Yaseen were coming from the shop while the children were sitting in a car listening to music. “The children were shot while trying to duck in the car ... shot in the arm, legs, back and some of the bullets just scraped their heads.”

Painful: Struck by bullets June says the shooter and another outjie ran towards a blue VW Polo parked in Gazelle Street and escaped. “Yaseen was a good guy and not a gangster, all he was doing was coming from the shop at that time,” says Alexander. “Afterwards, one of the boys who was shot in the arm said that he does not want to live here anymore and that is how a lot of the people here feel.”