Scottsdene residents say netball is changing their lives.

They say there’s been a big change in the crime-ridden area after 10 teams were formed who play netball in the courts every weekend.

Organiser Myrtle Filander tells the Daily Voice: “Since we started playing, more people are liking what we are doing now. We have reached out to other teams in other courts and streets and we all play each other.”

She says they play every weekend and each team gets a chance to host.

“It keeps most kids off the street and many parents feel positive about this. Our goal is to reach much further than Kraaifontein and we aim to take the kids to other places. We plan to take a small tour to Sutherland in May. And in two weeks’ time we’re going to have a modelling show at Bernadino Heights High School.

“But we need funds to keep the ball rolling. I’m pleading from deep out of my heart for any donations to keep our kids on the right path.

“We want to say a word of thanks to Tommy Jooste who supplies the music and Lezanne Basson for giving food to the parents and players.”

Coach Patricia Cupido adds: “After we started this programme, you see fewer girls on the street as they have something positive to look forward to.”

If you would like to assist, contact Patricia on 074 888 4218 or Myrtle on 078 760 8059.

