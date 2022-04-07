A tik addict has burned down his family home in a fight over his dad’s car.

Nobendiba Mbetheni, 54, says she lent her deceased husband’s vehicle to someone and her 20-year-old son asked about it on Tuesday morning.

“I went to work and while I was at work, he ended up setting my house alight,” the mom says.

“I was informed by the two kids who were around that he told them to go outside and play.

“He told them that he was going to burn the house down.”

She says the children watched as their home went up in flames.

“They saw them with a box of matches but I think they didn’t think much of it.

“The neighbours saw the flames and then they tried to put the fire out.

“While the people were busy running around, I was told that my son ran away.”

WRECKED: Councillor Thulani Dasa at gutted Kuyasa house. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete

Nobendiba tells the Daily Voice that she didn’t bother going to report the matter to the police: “It is discouraging that a person is arrested in the morning and by the evening he is back at home.

“Even in December when he broke all the windows, I didn’t go to the police, I just replaced them.

“My family members have told me not to do anything, they will speak to him and also take him to a place where he can get help with his addiction.”

The Khayelitsha mom says the car issue is the root of all her problems.

“The person I lent the car to says it is in a workshop and it will cost R2000 to fix and I don’t have that much money.

“My son is very angry that the car is not here at home.

“I really need help now to get back on my feet and especially getting books for my daughter who is in Grade 10, and we both don’t have clothes to wear now.”

DAMAGED: School books. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete

Spokesperson Jermaine Carelse confirms the City’s Fire & Rescue Service was alerted to a fire in Mkhombe Street, Kuyasa, Khayelitsha.

One home was reported damaged and 13 people were displaced, he said.

To help Nobendiba please call 083 297 8602.

[email protected]