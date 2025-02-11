A FIRE at Nyanga taxi rank in Cape Town has destroyed over 15 vehicles, raising concerns over ongoing violence within the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata). According to the association spokesperson Nkululeko Sityebi, the affected vehicles are used on the Sea Point route, which has been a focal point of conflict.

Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse confirmed they were called to Nyanga taxi rank at about 10.30pm on Sunday night, saying: “Multiple vehicles were on fire when crews arrived on the scene. “Their efforts to extinguish the blaze were hampered by strong winds, but they finally managed to get the fire out at 11.40pm. “Several vehicles were destroyed in the incident; 13 taxis, four Sprinter buses, and a civilian car…”

Sityebi said they don’t suspect mechanical error as the cause of the fire, adding: “This was a deliberate thing. “There has been instability in the Sea Point route earlier this year on 13 January there was a shooting incident... “It is one route that has issues but it is shocking that this has led to this. Most of the taxis that were set alight are Sea Point vehicles.”

Siyebi adds: “We believed the fighting had been resolved, as no incidents were reported since 13 January. “We tried to speak to the leaders of the primary association as we tried to find a solution. We can’t stop our services because it is our responsibility to transport people safely.” Sityebi said the Sea Point members were fighting over internal issues, adding: “Every home sometimes has its differences. [But] We don’t see it as differences that could have led to this. This is a concern, to go to this extent, is something else that is beyond our control.

“The law enforcement needs to investigate and get to the bottom of this.” The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) secretary Ryno Saaiers said they were deeply concerned about the incident of vehicle arson and all acts of violence, adding: “We are urging all parties involved to come to the table and talk about their issues as we would like to ensure the safety of the commuters. “The investigation will be left in the hands of the law enforcement.”