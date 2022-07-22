Stellenbosch University student Theuns du Toit has been expelled after a disciplinary hearing found him guilty of charges relating to a racist incident where he was filmed urinating on fellow student Babalo Ndwayana’s dorm room desk. The university’s independent Central Disciplinary Committee (CDC) found Du Toit guilty of contravening a number of the institution’s disciplinary codes relating to the university’s values, general rules and conduct.

Du Toit was also found guilty of contravening residence rules, which state that students and residences should, at all times, act in such a manner that no discomfort or disturbance of peace is caused to the occupants. “These findings led the CDC to conclude that there is no alternative but to expel Mr Du Toit with immediate effect from the University. Once Mr Du Toit has received the reasons for the CDC’s decision, he has five workdays to file a notice of appeal against the CDC’s finding and/or sanction,” the university said in a statement. Professor Deresh Ramjugernath, Deputy Vice-Chancellor: Learning and Teaching, said: “The university viewed this case in a very serious light. This was evident in, among others, the original temporary suspension of Mr Du Toit from the university while also appointing Justice Sisi Khampepe to lead an independent commission of enquiry into alleged racism at SU.