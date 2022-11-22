The trade unions have called off today’s march to Parliament due to the strike by taxi operators in Cape Town. In a joint statement, Cosatu, Fedusa and Saftu in the Western Cape, said the federations were postponing the march due to the ongoing action of Santaco in the Western Cape.

“The leadership of Cosatu, Fedusa and Saftu met this morning to reflect on the violent status of the Santaco action in the province and the safety of our members and workers,” the statement reads. “After the engagement with Santaco, we came to the conclusion that the safety of our members will not be guaranteed should we proceed with the action.” The unions have called on Santaco, the provincial government and the City of Cape Town to negotiate.

“We are also calling on the employers to refrain from taking any action against workers if they can’t go to work in fear of their safety,” the unions added. Government has unilaterally decided to give workers a 3% pay increase while the unions have demanded 10%. Independent economist Bonke Dumisa said that the action by the unions was not warranted. He said the government has been honest to declare that its coffers are leeg, adding that the country was recently downgraded to junk status as its debt-to-GDP ratio was high.