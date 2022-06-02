Instead of reaching an agreement about her broken Nutec home, a Grassy Park resident says she has gotten nothing but threats from the builder. Amarantha Beel approached the Daily Voice after she paid R50 000 for a home to be built by Allison Seekoei in Riebeek Kasteel and although the pair had planned to meet, Amarantha says things have not gone according to plan.

“We were supposed to meet with our lawyers last Saturday but Allison did not pitch and instead I have been getting messages where she is just rude to me and tells me that I will not get my money back. “She was also kwaad that I went to the Daily Voice but I see that is not the first time she has been in the paper for doing the same thing.” In most of the messages, the builder calls Amarantha a liegbek and accuses her of looking for money.

“The pictures I get from her are just from the outside but no work is being done on the inside and my neighbour even said she was never there,” says Amarantha. “I have a guy staying there just to make sure it does not get vandalised but he cannot even use the toilet because it is messed up.” When the Daily Voice contacted Allison, she said she was upset over the previous article and missed the meetings with the lawyer because her driver’s wife had Covid.