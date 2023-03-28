An unemployed mother, who bagged the biggest Powerball jackpot for the year, a whopping R75 million, was only an occasional player of the lottery games. When she and her husband picked their numbers for the March 17 draw, they did not realise that their lives would soon change forever.

National Lottery Ithuba said the winner purchased her ticket at Spar in Johannesburg. She told Ithuba that she played the games only when she could reports IOL. Speaking about her win, the woman said: “When I checked the results at home and realised that I had won, I became very excited. I was always hopeful that I would one day win the jackpot.”

She kept her ticket in her bag until she handed it over at Ithuba’s office to claim her winnings. “Now that I have won the PowerBall jackpot, I am looking forward to living comfortably. I am going to buy a house and invest in my children’s education,” she added. Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza said: “The exciting times continue for us at Ithuba with the new PowerBall multimillionaire winning the highest jackpot of 2023 so far. We congratulate the latest winner and look forward to sharing this experience with future winners.”