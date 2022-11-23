Hartseer Hanover Park residents are pleading for help in finding the family of a man who was viciously killed during a home invasion on Sunday night. Friends of Thomas Block, 59, say they watched him die in the back of a bakkie as they rushed him to hospital after he was stabbed multiple times in the head, back, neck and face by skollies who broke into his home on Sunday night.

Shameema Adams says Block, known as Uncle Tommy, lived alone in his home in Rywood Walk, where he leased a portion to a Somali shop owner. She explains that last week, they celebrated his 59th birthday – she last saw him on Sunday afternoon before being called to his blood-splattered home hours later. HARTSEER: Shameema Adams. Picture: Mahira Duval “He was a peaceful old man who didn’t have any women or children. He lived alone here for many years,” says Shameema.

She claims that the skelms did not take anything and ran away after they stabbed Thomas. “On Sunday, he was in the yard smoking when they jumped over the back. It is not the first time they break in. “He confronted them and they stabbed him three times in the head, three times in the back, in the face, and even his ear was almost sliced off.

“When I came in, he was sitting and taking his pants off and we loaded him on the bakkie trying to rush him to hospital but he didn’t make it and was already rukking,” Shameema says. It is believed that Block named his attackers before he died. SCENE: Block was attacked in his yard Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi, confirms the attack, adding: “Philippi police attended a complaint on Sunday, 20 November.

“Upon arrival at the nearby hospital they found the body of a 59-year-old man who sustained a stab wound. “The victim was declared deceased by the medical personnel,” he adds. “The unknown suspects who robbed the victim fled the scene and are yet to be arrested.

“Philippi police are investigating a case of murder”. LEASED: A section of Block’s home was a spaza shop Neighbour Jamiela Roberts says concerned residents are now desperately trying to find Thomas’ family as he does not have any ID documents. “All the years that I have known him I have never heard him talking about family, but we understand that he does have family in Bonteheuwel and we are trying to reach them for the funeral,” Jamiela says.