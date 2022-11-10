A Mitchells Plain woman says she has been scammed by a tombstone company after she paid them thousands of rands but they did half a job. Jody Kilowan, 34, says she paid M&Y Tombstones & Granite works in Ottery R10 000 for a tombstone to honour her late mother and brother.

“I went there and we sorted everything out like the wording, the two vases and the pictures of my mother and brother,” she explains. “I then sent the deposit at the end of January, and the rest after that,” she says. Kwaad: Jody Kilowan, 34, from Mitchells Plain However, a few weeks before the big unveiling, she says the company started making excuses.

“I asked a consultant to send me a picture of how the tombstone looked because they had to have started already since it's granite-like. “I called her again and asked her if they went to lay the cement already. “She told me she's in the Eastern Cape and doesn't know if they started with the tombstone,” Jody says.

She says when her family members arrived for the unveiling, which was set to take place in February, the tombstone was still not done. Incomplete: Wrong tombstone “All my family had arrived and we spent a lot of money on that weekend for them to do this. “My brother contacted the company to find out what the issue is.

“They called my brother the next week asking us to give them another chance,” she says. Jody says they were forced to reschedule the unveiling to March only to be told there's an issue with the back order of the granite. “We then said okay, my mother's birthday is in April so that'll be more than enough time for them to do it.

“On my mother's birthday when I got to the grave I found a thin slab of granite with the cement block painted black. No vase or pictures. “That Monday myself, my brother, my father and my cousin went to their office. Those people had no sympathy, especially the supervisor,” she explained. In denial: M&Y Tombstone & Granite She says after complaining, the company offered to refund her “in the next thirty days”, but seven months later she’s still waiting.

“I don't care what they do with that tombstone, I just want my money back so that I can get someone to do the right job because now I only feel hate when looking at that tombstone,” Jody adds. She’s also been to the small claims court for help where she was told that there are several cases pending against this specific company. When approached by the Daily Voice, a spokesperson from M&Y Tombstones & Granite, who did not want to be named, denied any allegations of wrongdoing.