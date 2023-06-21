The Ummati Community Upliftment Foundation plans to help make Eid special for more than 150 kids from Tafelsig next week but needs a bietjie help. The foundation was formed during the Covid-19 pandemic, and has grown to the point of being able to feed up to 480 mense, three times a week.

Ummati chairperson Ilhaam Herbst said donations have been coming in slowly but this is not stopping her from trying to make Eid ul Adha next Thursday memorable for those close to her heart. Ummati Community Upliftment Foundation “Every year we have an ‘adopt or dress a child for Eid’ day but this year we want to go all out and make these kids’ day even more special,” she explained. “We invited 150 children to have a sit-down lunch for Eid.”

They will also have five stylists and barbers there to give the kids a fresh hairstyle on the day. “We further scraped together whatever funds we could by selling food to sort out the venue and menu, now all we need is the clothes,” she added. Ummati feeding scheme. Picture supplied Forty of the 150 kids are already fully kitted out, Herbst said, but they do still need boys’ pants and shirts from ages nine to 11, and girls’ dresses and scarves, ages two to 12.