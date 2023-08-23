Nurse Lucy Letby, Britain’s most evil child serial killer in modern history, will spend the rest of her life in the mang, becoming only the fourth woman in UK history to receive such a sentence. The 33-year-old former nurse was convicted of killing seven babies and attempting to kill six others, while she worked at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

The court heard how she deliberately injected babies with air, force-fed others milk and poisoned two of the infants with insulin. She had secretly injected the 13 babies in the neonatal ward between 2015 and 2016. On Monday she refused to appear in the dock at the Manchester Crown Court in northern England for her sentencing hearing.

The judge, Mr Justice Goss, said the “cruelty and calculation” of Letby’s actions were “truly horrific”. “You acted in a way that was completely contrary to the normal human instincts of nurturing and caring for babies and in gross breach of the trust that all citizens place in those who work in the medical and caring professions,” the BBC reported him as saying. Justice Goss added handover sheets relating to all but the first four babies were found when police searched Letby’s home, which he was satisfied she kept as “morbid records”.

“There was a malevolence bordering on sadism in your actions,” he said. “During the course of this trial you have coldly denied any responsibility for your wrongdoing. “You have no remorse. There are no mitigating factors.”