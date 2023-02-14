The first day of academic learning at UCT was severely disrupted when protesting students shut down the campus yesterday. A brief statement from the UCT SRC (Student Representative Council) said: “Campus has been shut down and academic activity has been suspended. Stand in solidarity.”

The university posted on social media that it would keep students updated about when classes would resume. Students were physically removed from classes by protesters, who are demanding that those with outstanding fees from last year be allowed to register. The SRC explained in a statement that the disruptions are related to student housing, fee blocks and issues with the National Student Financial Aid Scheme.

With a fee block in place, students are unable to obtain results or register for the new academic year. Protesters barricaded several roads with wheelie bins to prevent students from accessing the campus, while the UCT Jammie shuttle bus service was also affected. At noon, hundreds of students gathered at the Graça Machel lawns as the SRC addressed issues of registration and residences, urging students to stand in solidarity with the council until almal has been given the opportunity to register, regardless of their fee status.