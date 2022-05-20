The University of Cape Town has disregarded allegations of sexual misconduct/rape aired on an anonymous social media account, and has not taken action against a professor accused of violating a student. The social media account alleges that the victim was raped on UCT’s premises.

But the response of UCT Vice Chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng has left many dismayed, after she tweeted that the victim could have an “agenda” after she refused assistance from the university. The alleged victim, using the anonymous social media account, claimed they have been instructed by the university to keep the matter “internal” and not report it. In a media statement, UCT confirmed the matter is being investigated by SAPS and the Western Cape Health Department, of which the alleged perpetrator is a staff member.

The @RAPEDUCT1 account has been trying to get the matter exposed and tweeted last week: “Raped and tortured on premises. UCT aware, VC wants to ensure I’m silenced. Another rape, up for grabs to be silenced and threatened!!” (sic) Phakeng responded: “This student has refused help from the university. She must say what her real agenda is”. In another tweet Phakeng indicates the student has been refusing help for over three years.