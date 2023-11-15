The Smile Foundation’s Smile Week, sponsored by healthcare group Adcock Ingram, kicked off on Monday, and during this week, surgeons will perform free surgeries forchildren with various conditions such as cleft lip and cleft palate, congenital hand and foot abnormalities, and the more complex craniofacial reconstruction.

On Tuesday, 10-year-old Andre Daniels from Elsies River went under the knife. He was born with Crouzon syndrome, a rare genetic disorder affecting the shape of a child’s head and face, causing issues that can affect their sight, hearing and breathing in many cases.

Mom Catherine says: “Andre gets bullied a lot by other children. It breaks my heart when they mock him and laugh in his face. He is always asked why his eyes are so big and is called terrible names.

“I always tell him that he is a special creation and that he needs to be brave because things will get better after his operation.”