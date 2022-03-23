Nearly two years after an Atlantis dad was killed for allegedly scratching in bins in Table View, his family say cops have made no progress on the case.

The angry mother of Thahier Angus, 34, says they’ve been making ongoing enquiries to detectives at Table View SAPS about why no arrests have been made despite alleged suspects having been identified.

Thahier’s body was found in Table View in July 2020 after he had allegedly been beaten to death.

At the time of his death, mom Aziza, 62, explained the father visited the affluent suburb twice a week to scratch in bins for broken appliances he could fix and resell to earn an income for his eight-year-old son, Tourique.

KWAAD: Mom Aziza Angus, 62, demands answers. Picture supplied

Crime scene photos taken after his death show Thahier’s lifeless body on the pavement, his wrists bruised and injuries on his face.

She said according to the investigating officer, guards from Avid Security handcuffed her son and beat him to death.

Advocate Bruce Hendricks, who represents Avid Security, confirmed their officers were on the scene to attend to a “possible break-in” but denied that they hit Thahier.”

Cops told the Daily Voice in January 2021 that they were waiting for a post-mortem report.

“Now it’s almost two years and still no answers about what the findings were in the report.

“The detectives give us no feedback and it’s unfair.

“If this was someone from Table View they would have worked on the case,” says Aziza.

“They are treating this case like this because my son is from Atlantis and he is poor but his life meant something and we deserve answers.”

SAPS did not respond to queries.

[email protected]