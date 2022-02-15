Gunmen shot and killed a Kraaifontein businesswoman and a sangoma during a consultation.

Tlalane Ngotshane, 43, was at her home where she runs her business when she and 28-year-old sangoma Shingai Mutsamanyi were killed.

Tlalane had a vegetable stand, and also sold beer and meat, but she was not making money like she used to and that is why she asked Shingai to come to her home.

VICTIM: Tlalane Ngotshane, 43. Picture supplied

A witness told the Daily Voice that the killers had been circling the house on Henzekile Street on Sunday night, and they were spotted coming out of the house just minutes after the shooting took place at around 10.25pm.

“I was sitting outside when I heard gunshots and I thought it was crackers but the people came out of Tlalane’s house,” says the witness.

“At first there were two men (suspects) and another who I think was a customer.

“I decided to go and investigate and when I got there, I saw my neighbour lying on her side and there was blood and the woman who was visiting her was on her back also with wounds.”

KILLED: Sangoma Shingai Mutsamanyi. Picture supplied

The man explains that he went to inform the other neighbours about the murders.

Meanwhile, Tlalane’s daughter Anelisa, 23, says she heard the gunshots and then her sister screaming.

“My mother was sitting in the kitchen with my four-year-old sister, I asked her what’s for supper and she told me that there was bread and eggs, and I told her I wanted to make pasta instead,” she says.

“I was preparing to cook at the back, and when I was about to close the door, I heard four gunshots coming from the main house.

“My friend who was with me said we should go and check and I told her to wait a little.

“I ran out when I heard my little sister crying and when I got there, my mom was still breathing and the lady looked up at me and then she died.”

Tlalane’s daughter Anelisa, 23. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete

The distraught daughter says they are puzzled by the shooting.

“My mom still had more than R5000 in her apron, the zip was still closed, meaning it was not a robbery.

“She was shot in the face, neck and stomach.

“They didn’t shoot my sister, instead they closed her mouth with their hand and then shot my mother and the woman. We don’t understand why they did this.”

ATTACK: Henzekile Street home in Kraaifontein. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete

Police spokesman FC van Wyk confirms the incident.

“Kraaifontein police are investigating a double murder case in Bloekombos, Kraaifontein, where two females, one aged 43 and the other unknown female, were shot and fatally wounded.

“Circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation, and the suspects are yet to be arrested.

“The motive was attempted house robbery.”

