Two teenagers and a 23-year-old man have been arrested for the murder of a man who fell victim to Marketplace scammers last week. Ben Tuzee, 51, and his niece from Glencairn had advertised the sale of their TV set on Facebook Marketplace.

They believed they were meeting a potential buyer when they were attacked. Weekend Argus reported that the two were sitting in their vehicle when the window was smashed. Tuzee was stabbed to death and his niece escaped without injuries after they were lured to Brown’s Farm.

Their vehicle was stolen but later recovered not far from the crime scene. Cops on Tuesday arrested three ouens, aged 16, 18 and 23, for the murder of Tuzee. It is alleged that they pretended to be buyers and lured Tuzee to Brown’s Farm.

“The thorough investigation into the circumstances of this violent crime led detectives to the three suspects, aged 23, 18 and 16, who are due to make a court appearance in Athlone once they have been charged with murder and hijacking,” said police spokesperson colonel André Traut. Traut said Tuzee’s murder was not an isolated incident as police were aware of numerous incidents where victims, who made use of social media platforms to advertise items, fell victim to criminals after they were requested to make delivery to areas such as Brown’s Farm and Crossroads. “It is on this basis that Saps would like to issue a stern warning to the public that they must avoid making a delivery to an area that is unfamiliar to them, especially one with higher levels of crime,” he added.