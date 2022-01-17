Western Cape cops have nabbed two skelms on their Top 10 Most Wanted list within a day of it being published.

SAPS spokesperson André Traut said they received information from the public, which led to the arrest of Rowan Fortuin and Duran Williams.

Fortuin was wanted for a murder perpetrated in Kraaifontein in September 2017 and Williams was sought for a murder in Lentegeur, Mitchells Plain, in February 2017.

NABBED: Murder accused Rowan Fortuin

Traut said the two are expected to appear at the Blue Downs and Mitchells Plain Magistrates’ Courts in due course, where bail will be opposed.

Last Thursday, police released a list of nine men and one woman, wanted for a range of offences including murder, rape, business robbery and being in the possession of unlicensed firearms.

“We wish to express our sincere appreciation towards the public for their valuable contribution in bringing these wanted suspects to book,” Traut said.

BUSTED: Duran Williams sought for murder

The remaining eight suspects from the wanted list, classed as “high harm”, are:

Malibekho Boqwana, 31, wanted for murders perpetrated in Milnerton during October and December 2019;

Thembalethu Taleni, 40, wanted for a murder perpetrated in Kraaifontein during December 2017.

Sindile Mkentani, 39, wanted for a murder perpetrated in Kraaifontein during November 2014;

Cecil Sithole, 33, wanted for rape perpetrated in Philippi during December 2017;

Jane Procast Babbege, 28, wanted for rape perpetrated in Philippi during December 2017;

Luyolo Puza, 33, wanted for the possession of an unlicensed firearm in Manenberg during August 2019.

Tumelo Tskokotsho, 20, wanted for a murder perpetrated in Kraaifontein during April 2020; and

Siphamandla Ndukwana, 26, wanted for a business robbery perpetrated in Kraaifontein during August 2019.

Help the police find the Western Cape's 10 most wanted suspects PIC SUPPLIED

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stop anonymously at 08600 10111 or via the MySAPS app.

