Two men accused of the murder of a popular Cape Flats nurse are set to go on trial at the Western Cape High Court on Monday, more than three years after the brutal attack. Court documents revealed that the two duo had planned the vicious attack on Gregory Paulse after meeting him at the Mfuleni Clinic where he worked.

The 55-year-old nurse was bludgeoned to death in his Blackheath home in February 2019. He was found lying in a pool of blood while various items, including his car and bank cards, were stolen. Cops arrested Randall Abrahams and Stephen Solomons shortly after the attack when they were caught driving Paulse’s car.

RETRIEVED: Paulse’s alleged killers were bust driving his car The duo were taken down by the Western Cape flying squad. Cops also discovered Paulse’s bank cards and a Playstation in the vehicle. They are facing charges of murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances. The State alleges that on February 5, 2019, Abrahams and Solomons came up with the plot as they knew Paulse and had previously been to his home.

“After gaining access to the house they stabbed him in the neck and bludgeoned him to death,” read the indictment. They robbed Paulse and were arrested the next day. It further states that Paulse’s Samsung TV was recovered from a Cash Crusaders in Mowbray, where it was pawned for more than R2 000.