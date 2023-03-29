Two pilots survived after their aeroplane crashed in Kraaifontein on Tuesday morning. The light aircraft went down near the sewage plant near Scottsdene after the pilot performed a dramatic emergency landing.

According to Titanium Securitas Medical Response Teams, they received multiple phone calls about the crash. Their medical team and “relevant role-players” found two pilots outside the aircraft, one of whom had sustained serious injuries while the second had sustained moderate injuries. Titanium said both were stabilised on the scene by advanced life support paramedics.

“One patient was flown to a level one trauma centre by Air Mercy Service (AMS) and the other patient was transported via road to the appropriate facility,” Titanium Securitas Medical Team said. DRAMATIC: Kraaifontein scene. Pictures: Solly Lottering Deon van Wyk, who lives on a nearby farm, told the Daily Voice that they saw and heard the small plane fall from the sky. “It was just so after 11am when we saw this small plane circling near the water treatment dam.

“You could hear by the sound of the engine that something was wrong, the sound came and went. “It took two turns then it suddenly disappeared at the back of the dam. “We heard it fall and ran to the scene. The pilot managed to land on the edge of the dam. He really held his nerve because they could have fallen into the dam.”