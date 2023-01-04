Police have discovered two more bodies dumped on open fields across the Cape. Cops have been searching for answers after bodies were found in Table View, Lotus River, Steenberg and Delft over the past three days.

The Daily Voice reported on the discovery of a decomposed female body that was found dumped along the R27 on New Year’s Day. On Monday afternoon, Steenberg police registered an inquest following the discovery of another unknown female body in Crestway Road, Retreat. Body dumped and burnt in Steenberg. Picture: Leon Knipe The body had been badly burnt and wrapped in blankets.

Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said the discovery was made about 5.45pm and urged anyone with information to come forward. “A post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death,” Twigg confirmed. This discovery comes just hours after another body was found in the neighbouring community of Grassy Park on Monday morning.

According to a police source, they were alerted after a passerby flagged down the neighbourhood watch. The source said the watch mense radioed them after two knives were found next to the body. Twigg added: “Grassy Park police are investigating a murder case after the body was found around 5.30am on the corner of Strandfontein and Klip roads, Lotus River.