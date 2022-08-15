Police are probing the use of the Zeekoevlei Nature Reserve as a dumping ground for bodies after the horrific discovery of a couple who were buried on top of each other at the weekend. Grassy Park SAPS commander, Colonel Dawood Laing, says preliminary investigations have revealed that the area is being used by the Flakkas gang from Lavender Hill to dispose of bodies.

He says just two months after the body of Ashraf Galant, 40, from Athlone was found, cops were called out to the scene by worried municipal workers who stumbled upon a foot sticking out of the ground at the Zeekoevlei Nature Reserve on Thursday. Laing says the SAPS Forensics Team dug out the sand patch and found the badly decomposed body of a man but got a skrik when they found a second body underneath. “As they removed the one body that was basically a skeleton, they found a second one underneath.

“While the investigation is at a sensitive stage, we believe it is a male and female. “Due to the decomposition it is unclear how they died but the post-mortems will reveal that.” He says the latest discovery was made in close proximity to two other incidents including Ashraf and Mohammed Rif’at Booranoodien who went missing in Grassy Park last year.