Two mothers have been shot in the face in Hydrangea Street in Kalksteenfontein in separate incidents. Both women are recovering in hospital. Leandra Seagren, 40 was struck in the mouth during the early hours of Thursday morning.

Her landlady Galima Scholtz said the incident took place at around 2am, during load shedding. She said it appears Leandra had gone out to confront skelms when she was shot. INJURED: Carmilita Jephthah, 42. Picture supplied “We were all sleeping and she heard a banging outside and thought it’s the jongens stealing cables because we have been without electricity for over a month,” Galima explains.

“We were not aware that she went outside and our neighbours heard her shouting for help. “They shot her through the mouth, they were standing on the corner and opened fire. “I was sleeping and I heard the gunshot but I continued sleeping because I thought everyone was in the house until we got woken up. Everything happened during load shedding.”

According to Galima, Leandra is stable but the bullet is stuck in her spine. Meanwhile, Carmilita Jephthah, 42, survived a bullet in the head on Saturday morning , also in Hydrangea Street, while on her way home from her friend’s house. Her mom Veronica told the Daily Voice that her daughter is lucky to be alive.

“It was around 3am during load shedding when she decided to go home from her friend’s place because they don’t live far from each other,” she said. “She was shot and still had the krag to get home where she collapsed. “She was shot through the head and the bullet came out at the top. I am unsure what was the cause of the shooting, maybe there was an argument, I don’t know.

“She is recovering but we are waiting on the result of the brain scan.” INVESTIGATES: Bishop Lavis SAPS Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi has confirmed that Bishop Lavis police are investigating cases of attempted murder in both incidents with no arrests yet. He said the motives for the attacks have also not been determined.