A man was killed and another wounded in a shooting in Woodstock at the weekend.

The victims, who reportedly were on the run from Mitchells Plain, were attacked around 10.55am at The Stables settlement in Bromwell Street on Saturday morning.

A witness says: “Two gunmen went to The Stables where the victims were hiding and they started shooting.

“One of the victims died on the scene while the other survived the shooting, though he was very critical when he was taken to hospital.

“All we understand is that they were all not from the area, they came from Mitchells Plain. And I suspect that the shooting is gang-related.”

The Woodstock resident adds that they are still shocked at the incident.

“On that morning, everyone was dealing with the heat, some went to the beach and then we just heard the gunshots.

“We are left scared because we don’t know who is hiding here and when another shooting might take place.”

Police spokesman Sergeant Wesley Twigg says they are investigating murder and attempted murder cases.

“The circumstances surrounding a shooting incident on Saturday at about 10.55am in Bromwell Street, Woodstock, where an unknown male was shot and fatally wounded and a 60-year-old male shot and wounded are under investigation,” he says.

EMERGENCY: One man killed, one wounded in Bromwell Street. Picture: Leon Knipe

Twigg explains that the Woodstock police attended the crime scene where they found the victims with gunshot wounds.

“The unknown male was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel and the 60-year-old victim was taken to a medical facility for treatment.

“The suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested.”

Anyone with any information about this shooting incident is requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

