Two men have been shot and killed in Malibu Village by unknown suspects. Witnesses say they saw a white Opel Corsa from which the shooter jumped out.

After the shooting, the car sped off into an unknown direction. The victims were shot on a field along Bolivia Street, and sources say they were neighbours who allegedly smoked drugs together. The families of the victims said they were not ready to speak about the brutal murders.

A resident told the Daily Voice: “The two men were not gangsters but they smoked drugs. The area has become infested with criminals. “This is not the first shooting, just last month we had a shooting at a shop. “That victim was being robbed and he was shot four times; luckily, he survived the attack. The police here are not visible, they are letting the station commander down, who works his a*s off to make sure the area is safe, he even works overtime.

“This place has become terrible, people are robbed every day, especially young girls.” Family and friends at crime scene. Picture: Leon Knipe Police spokesperson sergeant Wesley Twigg says officers are investigating a double murder case. “Kleinvlei police are investigating a double murder case after two males, aged 41 and 45, were shot and fatally wounded in Bolivia Street, Malibu Village, Eerste River on Wednesday at about 6.30pm,” Twigg says.

“According to reports, the victims were found with gunshot wounds to their bodies and were declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel. “The motive for the attack is yet to be determined.” He adds the unknown suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested.