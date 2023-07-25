The bodies of two men were found on an open field with gunshot wounds in Eastridge, Mitchells Plain on Monday morning. Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi has confirmed that Mitchells Plain SAPS are investigating two counts of murder.

“Mitchells Plain police attended a complaint in the early hours of Monday, 24 July. Upon their arrival on an open field near Klipspringer Street in Eastridge at around 1.40am, they found the bodies of two victims who sustained multiple gunshot wounds.” he said. PUZZLING: One of the bodies in Eastridge. Picture supplied “The victims were declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. “The motive for the attack is unknown.

“The unknown suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested.” Mitchells Plain Community Policing Forum chairperson, Norman Jantjies, said that according to community members, they heard gunshots on Sunday night during load shedding, between 8pm to 10pm. And a few hours later, the bodies were discovered on the field.

“The perpetrators are unknown and one of the deceased is 19 years old, according to the community he is known to be a member of a grouping [gang] and the other one is still untraced. “As a CPF, we are concerned about the ongoing violence within our community, especially in Eastridge and Tafelsig and we are appealing to the community to come forward as witnesses. “In this instance there is no CCTV footage so we are using this opportunity to appeal to the City to fast-track the installation of number plate recognition technology and CCTV cameras, it will make our lives and law enforcement’s lives much easier and ensure we get a greater degree of successful conviction in relation to murders and shootings.”