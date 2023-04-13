With the price of petrol looking to increase again next month, is it any wonder that mense are looking for alternative – and cheaper – ways to get around. The latest data released by the Central Energy Fund on Tuesday is pointing to a whopping increase of over R1 a litre, which means we are looking at about R23.50 a litre.

But it won’t cause too much pain for Willem Ras, 67, who fills up his bicycle with a mere two litres of fuel. That’s right, his bicycle. A SIGHT: Willem with Edgar. Pictures: Solly Lottering Willem is used to the stares when he brooms down the road on his bike, and when he fills up at his local petrol station in Kraaifontein.

He says travelling on his trusty steed is quicker and very much cheaper than getting behind the wheel, as it takes less than R50 to fill his tank. The pensioner says: “It’s a normal bicycle with a small 2-stroke engine, and I can do 20 kilometres on just one litre of petrol. “My brother Nico converted this bike when petrol started to get so expensive last year.

“It’s so funny to see the kids’ faces when they hear me coming, and see my bike, and then they notice but I’m not peddling. “I can reach a speed of up to 38km/h and I can comfortably ride the 10km to visit family in Durbanville and Brackenfell, and I don’t sit in traffic. “The only problem is if you ever run out of fuel, you’d have to actually cycle back home,” he laughs. “And that’s not funny when you have groceries!”