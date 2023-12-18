A 10-year-old boy is in hospital after he was shot three times while his friend was also wounded in a drive-by attack in Lavender Hill. Leehagen Ohlson and friend Ethan Fortune, 9, were visiting a friend on Friday night when a silver grey VW Polo stopped in front of a house at St Ambrose Circle in St Montague Village and opened fire.

The minors were left wounded and a 20-year-old man was shot in the leg. HURT: Leehagen Ohlson, 10. Picture supplied Leehagen’s grandma Mareldia Abrahams, 60, said she has not been feeling well since the incident. She says: “I’ve been ill since Friday, I don’t understand how they could shoot him like that.

“He went to the house opposite us and was playing in the yard when the shooting happened. “He was hit in the stomach and both legs. “The doctors yesterday told my daughter that they had to perform an operation to remove the bullets because they feared if they don’t, he will be left paralysed. The bullet that was in his stomach travelled to about 2cm close to his heart.”

Ethan’s dad Riaan Fortune, 40, said the bullet is still stuck in his son’s foot. RECOVER: Riaan and injured son Ethan Fortune, 9. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete He explains: “We are still shocked about this because it could have been worse. “The doctors said we should wait for sometime before they can remove it.

“Ethan is in pain but still tells the story of how he got shot. He said he was standing outside waiting for Leehagen when the car came and shot at them. He managed to run into the house but got shot in the foot.” Community member Linda Langford said their area has been quiet and what happened on Friday was an isolated incident. Linda warns: “The house where the children were shot is a pella pos [gangster hangout].

“We have tried to speak to the owner to put her foot down but she is not doing anything about the gangsters who walk in and out of there. I have also called meetings about it but nothing has happened and now children are wounded.” Ethan Fortune, 9. Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi says: “Upon arrival in St Ambrose Circle in St Montague Village, they found three victims who sustained gunshot wounds to their bodies. The unknown suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested. “The motive for this attack is now the subject of an investigation by the SAPS. Steenberg police are investigating three counts of attempted murder.”