An innocent teenager has been left with a broken ankle after she and her friend were shot in Belhar. Jaydene Scholtz, 16, says her friend Damian Morris, 34, was shot five times by the unknown suspects.

They were attacked on Saturday evening on their way to the shop on Anreith Avenue at around 7pm. “We were walking on the way to the shop when we noticed a car that was driving in the road,” she recalls. “They stopped and one of the two men jumped out of the car and then started shooting at us.

“They didn’t say anything to us and we don’t even know who they are.” ANKLE WOUND: Jaydene Scholtz Jaydene tells the Daily Voice that they are not involved in gangsterism and they have no idea why they were targeted. “We are not gangsters and the people didn’t say why they were doing what they were doing.

“The guy just aimed at us. Damian was hit five times, in the chest, arms, back and leg; he is still in hospital fighting for his life, while I was shot in the ankle. “I have been told by the doctors that they can’t take the bullet out because if they do I will be left disabled,” she explains. “We understand that there have been shootings in the area but they have nothing to do with us.”